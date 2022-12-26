Adhere to COVID -19 protocols this Yuletide period -ICU to members

The General Secretary of the Industrial and Commercial Workers Union (ICU) Ghana, Morgan Ayawine has urged members to be circumspect of their yuletide celebrations as COVID-19 was still around.

He therefore, cautioned members to strictly observe the COVID-19 safety protocols to safeguard their lives and that of others.

Mr Ayawine said this in his Christmas message to members, copied to the Ghanaian Times in Accra on Tuesday.

He indicated that the Cedi which depreciated to its lowest ebb was now showing signs of appreciating and, hopefully, the economic downturn would recover completely, adding, “if government would make its economic fundamentals right to bring total economic recovery and relief to the ordinary workers in Ghana.”

Mr Ayawine applauded members and paid tribute to the union’s social partners (employers) with whom it had been collaborating with to build stronger and resilient economy for its mutual good.

“We commend the employers who have been cooperative and seen our standpoint in our relationship with them as workers, and collaborated effectively with us, especially those employers who have granted monetary support to their workers to cushion them against the present economic vagaries,” he added.

The ICU Ghana General Secretary also urged employers who had supported their workers yet to so as it would reflect positively on their relations with their workers going forward.

“We should bear in mind that our work is the blood that gives us life, so we should not trifle with it. Let us therefore approach our work with seriousness, self-sacrifice and dedication, to bring about full economic recovery, come 2023, so as to enjoy the fruit of our efforts,” he added.

