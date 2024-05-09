ADB presents GH¢1m cheque to 2023 National Best Farmer

The Agricultural Development Bank PLC (ADB) yesterday presented a cheque for GH¢1 million to the 2023 National Best Farmer, Madam Charity Akortia of Agona West Municipality in the Central Region.

The presentation was in fulfill­ment of the bank’s continuous support to be the lead sponsor of the Farmers’ Day celebrations.

At a short ceremony at the fore­court of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), Accra, the Managing Director of the bank, Alhaji Alhassan Yakubu-Tali, said the bank had been the lead sponsor of the noble award, demonstrating their steadfast commitment to rec­ognising the commendable efforts of farmers and fishers.

He said the bank remained focused on enhancing livelihoods, acknowledging farmers’ pivotal role in ensuring food security and driving economic prosperity.

“Madam Akortia’s proposal to invest the prize money in expand­ing Greenworth Farms reflects her dedication to sustainable agricul­ture and community development. Her initiatives, including capaci­ty-building for youth and females, investment in solar-powered facilities, and support for young farmers, are commendable and closely aligned with our objectives,” he added.

Alhaji Yakubu-Tali expressed de­light in supporting Madam Akor­tia’s proposal and provide her with a dedicated relationship manager to ensure efficient fund utilisation.

He said in line with their core mandate, the bank remained committed to ensuring that the agriculture sector continues to play a dominant role in wealth creation and national development.

“It is our commitment to con­tinuously roll out farmer-friendly products and programmes based on climate-friendly principles,” he said.

The managing director ex­prtessed ADB’s commitment to collaborating with government and the private sector for the imple­mentation of viable projects and programmes in the agricultural sec­tor, such as the Planting for Food and Jobs phase II, among others, as part of efforts to promote agri­business for wealth creation.

“On behalf of the board, man­agement, and staff of ADB, I take this opportunity to once again state the bank’s readiness in working with the MoFA and Fisheries and Agriculture Development to elevate Ghana’s agriculture on the world stage,” he added.

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, commended ADB for consistent­ly sponsoring Farmers’ Day and motivating farmers in the devel­opment of agriculture, especially through partnerships with the ministry that were strategically designed to deliver solutions to problems in the sector.

He announced the opening of the registration of Planting for Food and Jobs phase two (PJF 2.0) which aimed at enhancing agricul­tural development, food security, productivity and job creation particularly for the youth.

He said out of the two million targeted farmers, 200,000 farmers had registered so far, saying last year, the private sector invested about 11million day-old chicks into the agricultural sector and this year alone, the government was com­mitted to investing 18million.

He reiterated government’s commitment to making Ghana food self-sufficient in the next five years by increasing it from 15 per cent to 23 per cent this year and 45 per cent next year.

He congratulated Madam Akor­tia for winning the 2023 National Best Farmer, and assured of the ministry’s support to expand her farm while working closely with other farmers to ensure socio-eco­nomic development.

BY VIVIAN ARTHUR