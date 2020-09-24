adb Bank donates GH¢100,000 to support 25th GJA Awards

The adb Bank has presented a cheque for GH¢100,000 to the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to support the 25th GJA Media Awards scheduled to take place on October 24, 2020.



This was contained in a statement signed by Mr Kofi Yeboah, the General Secretary of the GJA and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.Dr John Kofi Mensah, the Managing Director of the bank, who presented the cheque yesterday, said the donation to support the GJA Media Awards had become part of adb’s custom.

He said since 2017, the relationship between adb and GJA had blossomed, hence, pledged the bank’s commitment to continue to support the association.

He expressed gratitude to the National Executive of the GJA for its acceptance to include an award category for the Best Reporter (Agriculture), which is sponsored by the bank and also for honouring him at the 24th GJA Media Awards ceremony held in 2019.Dr Mensah commended Ghanaian journalists for doing a great job in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and contributing significantly to the government’s efforts to contain the pandemic.

Mr Affail Monney, the GJA President, who received the cheque, expressed profound gratitude to adb Bank for the continuous support.He said even under difficult circumstances occasioned by the prevalence of COVID-19 and crisis in the banking sector, adb Bank could still manage to make such generous donation to the association.

The GJA, he said, was not prompted to honour the Managing Director of adb Bank at the GJA Media Awards last year, adding that it was conferred on him because he deserved it.

Present at the presentation ceremony were the Deputy Managing Director of adb Bank, Alhaji Alhassan Yakubu-Tali and the General Manager, Operations, Mr Enoch-Benjamin Donkoh.Also present were the GJA Vice President, Mrs Linda Asante-Agyei; General Secretary, Mr Kofi Yeboah; National Organising Secretary, Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour; Treasurer, Mrs Audrey Dekalu, and Public Affairs Officer, Ms Mary Mensah.GNA

Officials of adb led by Dr Mensah (3rd from left) handing over a cheque to the GJA president, Mr Monney with them is Mrs Dekalu Treasure, GJA.