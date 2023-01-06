Adamus Resources joins MTN to sponsor 47th SWAG Awards

One of the leading mining firms in Ghana – Adamu Resources Limited, has become a joint headline sponsor of this year’s 47th edition of the Sports Writ­ers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards.

This was announced during a short ceremony in Accra on Wednesday where the respected min­ing company presented a dummy cheque of an undisclosed amount of money to the leadership of SWAG.

Adamus, who won the Best Community Outreach Project Award at the Gha­na Mining Week 2022, will join the age-old headline sponsor, MTN, to provide support for the event.

CEO of Nguvu Hold­ings Limited – the parent company of Adamus Resources Limited, Mrs Angela List, said her out­fit’s new partnership would offer numerous benefits to all parties.

“We at Adamus Re­sources believe that sports is very important to soci­ety as it boosts our health and provides a sense of community in people. We all saw how our nation united around our Black Stars during the World Cup. We are grateful to SWAG for giving us the opportunity to be part.

“We’ve agreed to sup­port SWAG and we have engaged the leadership of the body. We were actually supposed to do this last year, but thankfully we are here today to firm up our agreement. Adamus is officially part of the 47th SWAG Awards,” she told the media.

SWAG President, Mr Kwabena Yeboah, was grateful to Adamus for coming on board to sup­port the occasion, assuring them of an eventful night.

The 47th edition of the prestigious Awards will be staged at the Accra International Confer­ence Centre on January 28, this year, with more than 40 sports personal­ities, administrators and institutions expected to be honoured for excellence last year.

