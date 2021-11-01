‘Adaklu NPP constituency wants approachable DCE’

The Adaklu New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency in the Volta Region has renewed its appeal to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to appoint an approachable and humble personality with respect for the chiefs and people of the area to serve as District Chief Executive (DCE).

The NPP’s constituency chairman, Mr Emmanuel Gbeku said in interview at Adaklu-Waya yesterday that a DCE needed the collective goodwill and support of the chiefs and people to perform creditably and help to realise the development aspirations of the district.

“We definitely need a DCE who will work closely with the traditional authorities, all and sundry to realise our development goals in an accelerated manner,” he added.

Apart from that, he said, Adaklu needed a DCE who would unite the people and should not allow partisan politics to set them apart.

According to Mr Gbeku, the widespread absence of teamwork among the assembly on one hand and the chief and elders, as well as the masses on the other hand, in the past had deprived Adaklu of the smooth implementation of vital development projects.

He cited instances in which the inauguration and implementation some school blocks and CHPS Compound projects were carried out without even involving the constituency NPP and said that had led to factions and apathy within the party in Adaklu.

Mr Gbeku acknowledged that the people were involved in the recent electrification projects in some communities but said that gesture was not replicated with other projects.

He insisted that local knowledge was required for the implementation of every development project because they were meant for the people.

The Constituency NPP Chairman complained that town hall meetings were also held on selective basis without any consideration for the grassroots and members of the NPP in the district.

He said that there was now the urgent need for an effective and regular communication between the assembly and the people with regards to all development matters, without which the people would be living in a vacuum and that would only lead to animosity between them and the assembly.

We need a DCE whose allegiance is for Adaklu before anything else,” Mr Gbeku told the Ghanaian Times.

He maintained that Adaklu had vast natural and human resources to develop, and that highlighted the need to resolve all divisive tendencies among the people and build a united front to move the area forward.

According to Mr Gbeku, members of the Adaklu District Assembly demonstrated their resentment and twice rejected the former DCE, Mr Phanuel Donkor Kadey’s nomination for a second term.

FROM ALBERTO MARIO NORETTI, ADAKLU-WAYA