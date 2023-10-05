Achimota to host MTN Invitational golf tourney tomorrow

The second MTN Invi­tational golf tournament of the year will be hosted by the Achimota Golf Club in Accra tomorrow.

The event is expected to at­tract over 100 participants (both ladies and men) with attractive prizes at stake.

According the organisers, there would be 12 categories of awards to be presented on the day.

There would trophies, vouch­ers, devices and other souvenirs from sponsors to distinguished golfers.

Dignitaries expected to grace the event includes the Board Chairman of MTN Ghana, Dr Ishmael Yamson.

The first MTN Invitation­al tournament was held at the Celebrity Golf Club in June with Justice Modzifa emergingas the winner.

He would defend the title against some of the best golfers in the country like Vincent Tor­gah, Christopher Mbii and others.

In the Ladies event, Nadia Kwei-Sam who won the June event would come up against the likes of Leticia Amponsah, Mercy Werner and Flora Hurtubise for the top prizes.

It promises to be another exciting and competitive event as MTN renews its commitment to the growth of golf in the country.

BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE