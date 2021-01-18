ACE Power Promotions pledge more fight after December 24 success

Rising Ghanaian boxing syndicate, ACE Power Promotions are excited with the success of their maiden event held at the Ga-Mashie Hall of the Bukom Boxing Arena on Chritmas Eve last year – and are already looking forward to the next show.

A total of 10 thrilling fights headlined by former WBO Africa junior welterweight champ, Robert ‘Stopper’ Quaye defeating Mouibi Sarouna of Togo, was the show put together by ACE Power Promotions and despite the absence of fans due to the prevailing cononavirus protocols, the organisers believe it was a successful event spiced up by victories of two of their stable’s boxers on the night.

“We are excited that finally we were able to organise our first promotions in the capital city here in Accra, and also happy with the feedback from stakeholders in the boxing fraternity and I can tell you that we are here to stay,” said Isaac Amankwaah, General Manager of ACE Power Promotions.

“We are most importantly also delighted with the wins by both of our boxers, Holy Dorgbetor and Daniel Aduku. We look forward to delivering more world class promotions like we just did to give opportunities to young talented African boxers to showcase their talent to the rest of the world.”

Young Dorgbetor, a former sparring partner of former world champion, Isaac Dogboe, pummeled featherweight opponent, Billy Quaye, flooring him twice before finishing him in round two to improve his still burgeoning career record to 6-0, 6 KOs, whilst the experienced Aduku saw off Sani Yidana Kugblie via a round four TKO after dominating their super welterweight contest.

In other fights, 18-year-old Alfred ‘Showtime’ Lamptey also maintained his perfect career start (7-0, 7 KOs), stopping veteran Edward Kambassi in round three of their featherweight clash. Prince Oko Nartey beat namesake Prince Tetteh via a round two KO in their super middleweight contest as tall debutant Ahmed Abdullah had a virtual walkover Issifu Osman who was disqualified in round one for lack of effort.

Isaac Awuley Aryee, fighting for the first time since a life-threatening road accident in 2017, defeated Richard Dogbenya by a round five TKO of their super welterweight bout, while teenagers Michael Dicardi-Nelson and debutant Mohammed Ayikwei Aryeetey both grabbed early TKO wins over Amadu Seidu and also debutant Marvelous Dodoo respectively.

“It was a thrilling night and we enjoyed every bit of all 10 fights but this is just the beginning for ACE Power Promotions. We plan to hold big promotions in several parts of the country every three or four months, whilst at the same time identifying, nurturing and promoting boxing talents all over Ghana,” Mr Amankwaah affirmed.