Ace Power Promotions partners Origin8, Agbeko Foundation for ‘Street2champions’project

Ace Power Promotions, a boxing promotions company in Ghana has signed up with The Joseph Agbeko Foundation and Origin8 Limited to organise a special project christened ‘Street2Cham­pions’project.

With that partnership, the trio will stage the maiden event on the Easter holidays in Sogakope in the Volta Region.

Street2champions is a non-profit organisation that relies on the benevolence of corporate institutions in Ghana to take children with boxing aspiration off the streets to bring their talents to fruition through training, guidance and exposure to foreign gyms and trainers with the ultimate aim of unearthing future world champions.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ace Power Promo­tions, Mr Isaac Adu Amank­waah, has praised the initiative in a statement issued yesterday, stating that “There are thousands of kids on the street, who do not have any means of living yet filled with immense boxing talents.”

“We are therefore thrilled by the initiative which has a former world champion, Joseph Agbeko, being part of the selection pro­cess, and training for a laudable idea like this.”

He also lauded Origin8 Limited’s effort to ensure that the project was well marketed to bring in the needed support.

