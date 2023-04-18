Accra Athletic stretch lead …in Gt Accra Div 2 league

Accra Athletic maintained their unbeaten run as they recorded a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Ada City on match-day 18 of the Greater Accra Division Two League on Sunday.

Mustapha Fuseini Abdul’s first half strike was enough to extend their unbeaten run to 16 games, having two draws to maintain their spot in Zone 1 with 50 points.

The Tema-based club, pri­or to the game were favou­rites, though the latter have proven to be a tough hurdle at home, having won 4-1 against Royal Anderlecht and 1-0 over Tema United.

Known for their creative and inter-positional play, Ac­cra Athletic dominated play and made the first incursion at goal as early as the 10th minute.

Forward, David Fiti, came close to opening the score, but blasted wide his effort after he fed on a decent cross from Emmanuel Aba­yateye.

Despite enjoying the larger share of possession coupled with few attempts at goal, the deadlock was finally bro­ken when Mustapha Fuseini Abdul delivered a shot from outside the penalty box to fetch the only goal for the visitors in the 40th minute.

The leaders returned from the break and mounted an intense pressure in a bid to double the advantage, but the hosts remained resolute to deny the visitors.

Accra Athletic will wel­come debutants Felanth FC to the Community 11 Complex Park tomorrow for their match-day 20 mid-week clash.

BY LINUS SIAW NARTEY