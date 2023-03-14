Accra Athletic maintain unbeaten run …after 2-0 win over Gye Nyame in Gt. Accra Div.2 League

Accra Athletic kept their unbeaten run intact as they recorded a comfortable 2-0 victory over Gye Nyame on match day-14 of the Greater Accra Division Two League at the Gbestile School Park on Sunday.

Goals from Ernest Esso Rockson and David Fiti in both halves marked their 12th victory of the season, having drawn two to maintain the top spot in Zone 1 with 38 points.

The Tema-based club, prior to the game were favourites, though the latter have proven to be a tough hurdle at home, having won two of their last three games.

Known for their cre­ative and inter-positional play, Accra Athletic dom­inated play and made the first incursion at goal as early as the 10th minute.

Forward, Fiti could have found the back of the net with a decent header but missed from close range after connecting well from Emmanuel Abayateye’s cross.

With a couple of attempts at goal, the deadlock was finally broken when Esso Rockson delivered a shot from outside the penalty box to fetch the open­er for the visitors in the 35th minute.

Coach Tonny Lokko’s side returned from the break and mounted an intense pressure for the second goal, which deserv­edly came in the 70th minute.

Fiti doubled the advantage for Accra Athletic with a feeble shoot inside the penalty box.

BY LINUS SIAW NARTEY