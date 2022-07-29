Accra 2023 LOC set to partner Ga Mantse Cup

Executice Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 13th edition of the African Games, Dr Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, has requested His Royal Majesty King Takie Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse, for the LOC to be part of the organisation of the Ga Mantse Cup tournament.

Accra Hearts of Oak and Accra Great Olympics will compete for the Ga Mantse Cup.

The Ga Mantse has awarded the contract for the organisation of the tournament to Primeval Media and the LOC wants to be associated with this important football match in its efforts to promote the African Games and sensitise Ghanaians about it as well.

He took advantage of the occasion when officials of Primeval Media visited His Royal Majesty to express their gratitude to him for the opportunity given them to organise this high-profile match.

Dr Ofosu-Asare stated that the entire members of the LOC would pay an official visit to the King to brief him about the African Games and their activities lined up to enable them organise and host one of the best African Games ever.

As part of their activities, the LOC intends to organise the African Games Homowo competition and the focus would be sensitising the people in Accra and its environs with as regards the Games.

“With the support and active involvement of his Royal Majesty, we are convinced, we shall have a successful event, come 2023.

“The Games will be hosted by Accra, and we cannot do without the Great King; so, he would be actively involved in our planning and organisation,” he added.

The Ga Mantse expressed appreciation to the LOC for their efforts in using the Games to project Accra.

He said his office would provide them with needed support to make the event a success. -GNA