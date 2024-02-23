Accra 2023 LOC creates Games awareness in Kumasi

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the Accra 2023 African Games took its Games awareness campaign to Kumasi last week as part of efforts to promote the event slated for March 8-23.

As partners of the J.A Kufour Cup which Asante Kotoko defeated Nsoatreman to emerge victors last week, the LOC was actively involved in the promotion of the event, taking advantage of the platform to announce preparation for the Games.

In their bid to give the event some level of visibility in the region, the LOC sponsored over 10,000 Senior High School (SHS) students drawn from the Ashanti region to attend the historic match and were all presented with the Games’ T-Shirts.

Additionally, the LOC also sponsored the Player of the Match award with a beautiful trophy, which eventually went to Steven Mukwala of Asante Kotoko, who scored the winning goal for the Porcupine Warriors.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Kwaku Ofosu Asare, Executive Chairman of the LOC said the LOC was privileged to be part of the match which also offered an opportunity to sensitise the people of Kumasi about the event.

He said though the Games would be in Accra, there was the need to create awareness in Kumasi and other regions to give it a national dimension.

Officially, Dr. Ofosu Asare extended an invitation to the people of Kumasi and other regions to be part of the competition.

According to him, the African Games was a very important sporting feature on the continent’s sporting calendar and was important for the entire nation to support it.

Over 50 countries with 7,000 participants are expected to participate in the African Games.

