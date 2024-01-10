The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Mr George Mireku Duker, has underscored the important role of the media in sustaining Ghana’ democracy, stressing “they must be accorded the needed respect.”

Mr Duker, who is also a Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources made these points when he fraternised with journalists at a media soiree held at Tarkwa in the Western Region on Friday.

He explained that politicians including stakeholders in Ghana’s policy space needed to be remind­ed that the smooth implementation of policies, programmes and all activities, would be successful de­pending on good media relations, stating that “In every step that we will take, we should remember that, without the media, everything will be at “standstill.”

Mr Duker added “whatever re­spect that the media deserve must be given to them. If any minister, Member of Parliament, district as­semblies or an assemblyman want to reach out to the people, it will depend on the media. Otherwise, whatever that you will do or say, the public will not hear you.”

He suggested regular training for journalists especially broadcasters for the promotion of profession­alism in the media space so as to curb sensationalism and avoid revisiting the Rwandan massacres, caused by hate speeches.

As elections approached, the MP appealed to NPP faithful to vote for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia because he was very humble and submissive, believing that “he be­ing our leader, he will move Ghana forward to the benefit of all of us.”

Mr Duker continued “elections are not about insults. Therefore, I will plead with all candidates to be disciplined in their campaigns so that we have peaceful elections and a peaceful country. God will grants us all our heart desires.”

The Municipal Chief Executive of Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Benjamin Kessie, also harped on the cordial relationship and good understand­ing between his office and Mr Duker, recognising the assistance the deputy minister gave to his office.

He assured that he remained committed to offer his supports to Mr Duker, mobilise the people and the assembly, stressing “we need unity in development of Tark­wa-Nsuaem.”

Mr Kesse also pleaded with all the media houses to help maintain Ghana’s peace especially during the elections since “there will be more political pressures.”

“But, if you stand in the middle and give opportunity to everybody to share his or her ideas, and you publish the facts, I believe sensa­tionalism will be avoided and we will all continue to live in peace,” he said.

FROM CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE, TARKWA