Aboagye: Don’t write Inter Allies off

Head Coach of Inter Allies, Felix Ahmed Aboagye has played down relegation talks as his side struggle in the Ghana Premier League, stating that they would avoid relegation at all cost.



Inter Allies currently lie bottom of the league log with 16 points having lost 12 out of the 20 league matches played so far, winning four and drawing four; the last defeat being Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Hearts of Oak.



Inter Allies would need at least 25 more points to be safe from relegation; a task coach Aboagye believes is tenable.



Speaking at the post match presser after watching his side lose to Hearts of Oak, Coach Aboagye said “yes it is possible, we will survive the league; people see it as a tall order but for our team it is very possible for us to do so, we cannot give up now.”



He, however, revealed that his biggest headache is to be able to garner points to climb the table.



“I know it is a tall order and many are thinking that we cannot do it but remember in football anything can happen. So, we are not worried at all; there are a lot of games to be played, and we are hoping to win most of them.”



“Do not write us off, we did not begin the season on a good note but we are a great team, and we will rise up,” he stated.



On the game against Hearts of Oak, Coach Aboagye noted that he is not worried at the results.

‘We came here to win or earn a draw but things didn’t work out well for us. It was an away game so we’ll go back home and do our work well and return to the field for the next challenge.



“We played very well; the Inter Allies we knew from the first round is different from what we are seeing now. We exhibited a positive character on the field but unfortunately we lost.”



We are not perturbed, we played wonderfully well; we had some opportunities to equalise but we failed to make them count. I am not disappointed because they played some excellent football. We hope our next game against King Faisal will be the one to launch our campaign back to the upper parts of the table.