Abide by provisions in Vigilantism Act-Political parties urged

Frank Bodza, Deputy Director, Conflict Management and Resolution, National Peace Council, has urged political parties to abide by the provisions in the Vigilantism and Related Offences Act 2019 (Act 999) to ensure peace, unity and national cohesion in the country.



He explained that the Act was not only for political parties, but also included land guards, political office holders, an officer or a member of a political party, and public office holders among others.



Mr Bodza made the call at the opening of a two-day advocacy campaign workshop on the eradication of vigilantism in the country organised by the National Peace Council in Wa in the Upper West Region.





He explained that under the Act, it was an offense to fund vigilantism activities and warned those engaged in the practice to stop to avoid being caught by the law.



Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, appealed to political parties to respect Vigilantism and Related Offences Act 2019 (Act 999) whilst planning their campaign activities towards Election 2020.



“The enactment of Act 999 is born out of realisation vigilantism can no longer be tolerated in the nation’s body politic, we have come of age in our democratic dispensation, hence the need to reshape our political activities in order to catch up with modern trends of politics.





“If political parties respect the Act, the country will once again advance its democratic credentials with yet another smooth, transparent and peaceful election on December 7, 2020 since security agencies are encouraged to enforce Vigilantism and Related Offences Act 2019 (Act 999) to the letter without any fear or favour, especially in election years and beyond,” Dr Bin Salih observed.



Emmanuel Danyomah, the Upper West Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council, noted that the concept of vigilantism was serious hence the Vigilantism and Related Offences Act 2019 (Act 999) and objective of workshop was to create awareness through advocacy campaigns on the Act, as well as roadmap and Code of Conduct of Political Parties.



Reverend Father Dr Aloysius Nuolabong, Chairman of the Upper West Regional Peace Council, pledged the commitment, dedication and determination of the Council to continue to educate, sensitise and dialogue with stakeholders to ensure peace in the region and beyond. -GNA