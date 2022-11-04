Abesim ‘killer’ to undergo psychiatric test

The Kaneshie District Court, in Accra, on Tuesday ordered that Richard Appiah, who allegedly murdered two minors and kept their body parts in a refrigerator, at Abesim, be taken to a psychiatric hospital for mental examination.

The magistrate, Ama Adomako Kwakye, gave the directive after the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Lawrence Anane, told the court that the police had received advice from the Attorney-General (A-G) to examine the suspect’s mental state.

According to prosecution, the A-G’s advice also included the charge of murder against the defendant, who allegedly killed two minors and stored their body parts in refrigerator.

Appiah, a 28-year-old footballer, is standing trial for allegedly killing Louis Agyemang and Stephen Sarpong and storing parts of their bodies in the refrigerator.

Police later discovered intestines believed to be that of one of the victims buried in a cocoa farm at Abesim.

Police have exhumed the intestines for analysis and forensic examination and two cutlasses with bloodstains were also retrieved from the scene.

The suspect was arrested at Abesim after a relative of one of the victims reported to the Sunyani Police that his son was missing.

