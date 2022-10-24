Abeka Bride Murder: Give us two weeks – CID

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has prayed the Kaneshie District Court hearing the case of a bride murdered at Abeka, to give it two weeks.

This is to enable the CID (Director General) of the Ghana Police Service to furnish the court with the security report on the accused persons.

A representative from the Intelligence Unit (CID) informed the court on Thursday that her Commander said the court order to the CID boss was received only yesterday, so they needed two weeks to provide the security and safety report on the accused persons.

The court has adjourned the matter to November 3.

The Kaneshie District Court at its last sitting ordered the Director General, CID, to furnish it with an independent report on the safety of the accused persons being held over the murder of a new bride at Abeka this year.

Muniratu Moro, the bride, was murdered a few days after she was married off at Abeka, a suburb of Accra.

The court gave the order after it had delivered its ruling on a stay of execution, pending an appeal filed by the Attorney General.

On September 22, this year, the court granted bail to four of the accused persons, namely Imoro Salifu Zakaria, 44, and Adams Salifu Zakaria, both land surveyors, Amidya Mohammed, a 33-year trader and Abass Mohammed, a 27-year-old labourer.

The four accused persons were granted GH¢300,000 with three sureties to be justified with landed property by the court presided over by Mr Oheneba Kufour, a Circuit Court Judge sitting with additional Magisterial duties.

The AG, however, objected to the grant of bail on the grounds that the court had no jurisdiction and filed stay of execution in respect of the bail pending an appeal.

Defence counsels for the accused said if the district court had no jurisdiction to grant bail, then the accused persons had no business appearing before it.

On August 28, 2022, the police said before the marriage of the deceased, Salifu and Amdiya had disagreement over the deceased becoming a second wife.

Days after Muniratu was married off, she was found stabbed several times.

The accused persons were picked up following police investigations and arraigned.

They have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime to wit murder, and murder.

Pleas of the accused persons have not been taken by the district court. -GNA