Abednego denies Kotoko win

Abednego Tetteh struck at the death to give visiting Bibiani Gold Stars a point in their matchday 30 betPawa Premier League game against defending champions Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium yesterday.

The defending champions were cruising to a famous victory after a fifth-minute solo strike from striker Solomon Sarfo Taylor put them ahead, but a moment of lost concentration at the back, saw Tetteh grab his 12th goal of the season, making sure Gold Stars returned home with a point.

Kotoko have had a bad patch of form on the road these past few games, but their faithful were very expectant of victory, and indeed, they poured out in their numbers to cheer their darling side to victory.

The Asanteman lads started well, taking the game to the visitors’ end as they sat back to soak up the pressure from the host.

In the fifth minute, Sarfo Taylor received a pass from midfield and dummied his way through the defence of the Miners, before slotting pass goalkeeper Joseph Baah in post.

Three minutes later, the visitors had a free-kick in a very advantageous position, but Appiah McCarthy’s delivery was thwarted by the backline of Kotoko.

Gold Stars came close to drawing level on the 14th minute mark, but goalkeeper Frederick Asare put in a superb save to deny Prince Kwabena Owusu from finding the net.

On the 29th minute mark, Steven Dese Mukwala put Dickson Afoakwa through, but Farouk Adams was quick with a nice challenge to rob him of the chance to shoot at goal.

Back from the break, coach AbdulaiGazale brought on Justice Blay for Afoakwa after a long-term injury layoff; his inclusion, although it helped shape the midfield play of Kotoko, could not help in producing more goals.

And just as some of the fans rose to leave, Tetteh found himself in the box of Kotoko and meandered his way through before slotting home past Asare in goal for the Reds.

