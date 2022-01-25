Abdul-Razak: Oly will shock Kotoko on Sunday

Following their impressive output against King Faisal, Accra Great Olympics striker, Yusif Abdul-Razak says Olympics will storm Kumasi on Sunday with the aim of snatching the three points at stake.



“I want to assure Great Olympics supporters that we would beat Kotoko again.Our fans have been very loyal to us and a win in a big game like this would make amends for the difficult times.”



Speaking after their 2-1 victory over King Faisal on Accra, Abdul-Razak who won the Man-of-the-Match award noted that Olympics has what it takes to upset the Porcupine Warriors in Kumasi.

“We have done it before, and we are ready to do it again. We need the support of our fans to make this happen.”



Kotoko currently lead the league table on 30 points, eight points adrift of Great Olympics who are sixth on the log.



The game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium is the top-liner for the week 15 round of games of the Ghana Premier League.

The size of the game notwithstanding, Razak was confident that they have a few experienced players in the squad who are very used to such big match occasions and would match the league leaders’ boot-for-boot.



Corroborating Razak’s view, Head Coach of the club, Daniel Annor Walker stated emphatically that Kotoko would fall on Sunday.



“The victory against King Faisal is a sweet victory; we needed that win badly to motivate us for the match. Now that we have it, our attentionhas switched to the one against Kotoko. We need that as well.”

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY