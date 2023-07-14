A book titled “African Christianity in the 21st Century: The Mixed Bag” launched in Accra

300-page book titled “African Christianity in the 21st Century: The Mixed Bag,” has been launched in Accra.

Authored by Apostle Dr Robert Mensah, Head Pastor of the Shining Stars Ministry Inter­national (United Kingdom), the book is divided into 14 chapters, and seeks to answer what it called a mixed bag syndrome that was injected into Africans by the Eu­ropean missionaries from the 15th Century when they introduced Christianity into Africa.

Furthermore, the book seeks to discover the current trend of Christianity on the African continent and how, according to the author, “wolves in sheep’s clothing” are labouring to make all the efforts of the early apostles and evangelists redundant.

Launching the book, Bishop DrAkweiAnang, Director at the Sword Outreach Bible College, said the book had come at an opportune time to save a lot of Christians from being misled, as most preachers of the word of God had decided to give their own interpretations to the Bible, picking the part that suits them and using it to mislead their con­gregation.

“Today, Christianity has be­come like a social club in society; if someone does something wrong in the church and you try to correct him or her, they will retort, ‘the church is not by force; if you don’t like me, I will leave’. Weak leaders would succumb to these threats and allow them to have their way in the church.”

This phenomenon, he noted, had gradually crept into Christi­anity, with things that were not authored by God for mankind.

“When the Europeans brought the gospel to us here in Africa, they told us our age-old polygamy was not from God, which is true, but today they are bringing an­other doctrine where men would marry men and women would marry women.”

“I call on all Christians on the African continent and elsewhere to stand resolute and hold on to their faith and the doctrine au­thored by God alone while fiercely resisting the clandestine moves by the Western world and its allies to introduce yet another doctrine to the continent.”

On his part, Apostle Dr Mensah stated that one profound area that was paramount and was addressed in the book was ref­ormation, noting that without it, people would be tossed to and fro and carried about with every wind of doctrine.

“If the African Christian is not reformed, the more hazardous it will be in its effect on the next generation; thus, the earlier we curb it, the better, and this is what the book is here to provide,” he said.

The author of “The Journey to the Promise Land and “The Wisdom Analysis” described his third book as a historicbook that would transcend from generations to generations and would be useful in academic, counselling, and research work, as well as for every Christian the world over.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY