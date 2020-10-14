9 model Senior High Schools to be established- Education Minister

Government is in the process of establishing nine model schools in the SHS sector across the country, including the first ever solely dedicated to the creative arts.

Minister for Education Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh who made this revelation at the Nation Building Updates on the theme: Investing in education, investing in the future,” at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences in Accra said “of the nine schools, seven new schools are under construction at the secondary level, including one Creative Arts School, one Technical School and five Science Based Schools”.

In addition, two existing schools are being upgraded into model schools.

Facilities at each school include Administration block, Creative Arts/Science block, dormitory blocks, dining hall with kitchen, staff accommodation, library block, recreational facilities, laboratories, roads and external works and a service and maintenance shed.

The minister stated that the Creative Arts Senior High School is being built in Kwadaso, Kumasi, the Senior High/Technical School is being built in Dabaa, in the Ashanti Region, while the science schools are being built at Akrodie in the Ahafo Region, Weija in the Greater Accra Region, Awaso in the Western Region, Kpasenkpe in the North East Region and Abomosu in the Eastern Region.

He further revealed that the Koase SHS/Technical School in the Bono East Region and the Diaso Community Senior High School are being upgraded to model schools.