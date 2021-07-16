85% of Population and Housing Census data received

Eighty-five per cent of data has been received from expected households under the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC), as of Wednesday.

Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, disclosed this during a media update on the 2021 PHC in Accra on Wednesday.

He said about 80 per cent of data had been received from 15 out of the 16 regions, adding that ten of the 15 regions had received about 90 per cent of data from the field.

“These numbers are based on the data transmitted electronically to the Headquarters of GSS,” Prof Annim, said.

The Government Statistician indicated enumeration was continuing in selected districts who were unable to complete enumeration by the July 11, 2021, for a variety of reasons.

Prof. Annim mentioned the communities as Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipal, Wassa Amenfi Central, Awutu Senya East Municipal, Ayawaso West Municipal and Gomoa East.

The rest, are Ga East, Kpone Katamanso, Tema West, Ledzokuku, La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal, Adentan Municipal, Ga North, and Ga West.

Prof. Annim said unwillingness of residents to participate in the census, inaccessibility of respondents during the daytime and larger than expected populations in rapidly growing urban areas.

He said the initial mop-up period of 12 to 18 July had been scheduled to complete the work in the outstanding enumeration areas.

Prof. Annim assured the public who had not been counted that no one would be left uncounted.

He said members of the public who had not been counted should contact the GSS to be counted.

“GSS is appealing to the members of the public who are unwilling to be enumerated to cooperate with Enumerators and to persons yet to be counted, please make yourselves available by using the call-back or informing your neighbours when you will be available,” Prof Annim said.

He expressed appreciation to the public for their co-operation with census officials during the period and for their interest in being counted.