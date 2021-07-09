80m euro BoG Hospital inaugurated in Accra

The 80-million-euro Bank of Ghana (BoG) Hospital meant to cater for the healthcare needs of its staff and the general public was inaugurated in Accra yesterday.

The 65-bed ultra-modern hospital, to be operated under the name; The Bank Hospital Limited and situated in Cantonments, near NAFTI, a suburb of Accra, was constructed by Universal Hospital Group.

A multi-disciplinary private healthcare facility would focus on the possible clinical outcomes for patients and their families.

It would be operated as a private healthcare facility by Halcom Management Services (HMS), a consortium formed to manage the hospital.

The hospital has also been equipped with modern up-to-date facilities and state-of-the-art equipment to offer a broad spectrum of expert medical care and services to meet the needs of clients.

Among the services to be offered include laboratory, pharmacy, urology, paediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, ENT, orthopedics, theatre services, radiology, ophthalmology and cardiology.

It has facilities such as intensive care unit, child-friendly paediatric ward, maternity unit nursery and neonatal Intensive Care Unit and an ambulance service.

The Omanhene of the Juaben Traditional Area and Chairman of the Council of State, Nana Otuo Siriboe II, who inaugurated the hospital, commended the current and former governors, boards of directors as well as management for the decision to construct the hospital.

He particularly lauded the current management and board for the hard work they put in to complete the project started by previous management, saying this practice should be emulated by other government agencies.

The Chairman of the Council of State entreated the managers of the hospital to take good care of the facility, and added “I entreat the hospital staff to treat the patients who will come here with outmost care and respect.”

The Governor of the BoG, Dr Ernest Addison said the idea for a BoG Clinic was initiated about 34 years ago, by then Governor, the late Dr Godfried Kportufe Agama and his two deputies.

He explained that considering the growing number of patients the hospital served, “about 14,000 patients in a year and 1,200 in a month, the growing number of retired staff of BoG which was currently 3000 and with their dependants populations of 10,000, and projected to grow at 15,000 in the coming years, as well as inadequate facilities,” the management of BoG in 2012 took a decision to convert the clinic into a hospital.

Dr Addison said subsequently, through a Competitive Tender Process in 2013, a Design and Build Contract was signed between the Bank and Universal Hospitals Group (UHG) for the construction of a 65-bed hospital on the bank’s property at East Cantonments at a cost of about 80 million euros.

He said the project finally started on April 2, 2014 and handed over to the BoG in April, 2018.

The Chief Executive Officer of Halcom Management Services, Stephen Baker pledged his outfit commitment to manage the facility well and deliver first-class health services to clients who attended the hospital.