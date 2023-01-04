800 private school proprietors, teachers sharpen leadership skills

A total of 800 private school owners and teachers were yesterday taken through an educational leadership programme in Accra to equip them with the needed leadership skills for improved service delivery.

The five-day leadership pro­gramme which is Ministry of Fi­nance (MoF) training and re-train­ing sponsored and organised by the Ghana National Council of Private Schools (GNACOPS) would focus on leadership training and com­mon core programme.

Other supporting partners are the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MoELR), organised labour and employment associations.

Under the leadership training, proprietors of private schools would be trained in curriculum development, educational gover­nance, school finance and man­agement while teachers would receive training on common core programmes in relation to the new educational curriculum.

The Head of the International and Regional Economic Policy Unit under the Economic Strate­gy and Research Division of the Ministry of Finance (MoF), Mr Enoch Obeng-Darko, noted that the development of the training programme was against the back­drop of the impact the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had on private schools in the country.

“This is the call against the backdrop of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 during which we had those who were formally in the educational sector in terms of teaching within both the public and private sector,” he explained.

“We are also aware that even government initiated certain programmes which supported the public educational teachers. But we were also informed that the private sector in terms of those who owned schools and teachers suffered adversely because of the pandemic.

“It is against this backdrop government met with its social partners to see how best it can put in place a mechanism to support the private education sector and the hospitality industry,” he added.

According to Mr Obeng-Darko, similar programme was being held by different educational institutions across the country to help build the teaching capacity of teachers and school owners.

On his part, the Executive Di­rector of GNACOPS, Mr Enoch Kwesi Gyetuah, said the leader­ship programme afforded private school owners the opportunity to establish a long lasting partnership with the MoF in the area of capac­ity enhancement which would lead to optimal productivity.

He further explained that su­pervisors from the University of Education, Winneba, Trade Union Congress (TUC), National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) and other institutions would be present to monitor the programme.

Moreover, the Deputy Registrar in charge of Professional Oper­ations at the National Teaching Council (NTC), Mr Lawrence Sarpong, entreated the beneficia­ries of the programme to deliver educational content in line with the national goals of the country.

He said the educational system was going through different forms of transformation and that it behoves private schools to learn and adapt to the changes in the ed­ucational system in order to catch up with the global trend.

There were also solidarity mes­sages from the Private Education Coalition (PEC), National Schools Inspectorate Authority (NaSIA), NaCCA and other implementing partners.

BY BENJAMIN ARCTON-TETTEY