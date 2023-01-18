7th edition of Ghana Beverage Awards launched

The 7th edition of the Ghana Beverage Awards (GBA) has been launched with a call on players in the industry to take advantage of the programme to showcase their products.

An initiative of an integrat­ed marketing communications company, Global Media Alliance, it is on the theme “Inspiring Excellence in Ghana’s Beverage Industry”.

With the launch, nominations for the programme have opened and will end on February 26, 2023.

The Chief Executive Officer of Global Media Alliance, Ernest Boateng, who made the call, urged beverage manufacturing compa­nies to use the awards to market their products.

He lauded players in the bev­erage industry for their contribu­tion to the growth of the nation’s economy.

“For many years, our beverage industry has played a significant role in contributing to the overall development of the Ghanaian economy. Additionally, beverages have been a source of joy during festivities held in Ghana, especially during the December period when most concerts and events were held. It is thus imperative that we recognise and reward the hard work in the industry through ave­nues such as the Ghana Beverage Awards. We hope the recognition will continue to spur players in the industry to exude more excel­lence,” Mr Boateng stated.

“As part of efforts to build excitement ahead of the awards night, Global Media Alliance will organise the first-ever Beverage Industry Forum on the theme “Strengthening the Presence of the Ghanaian Beverage Indus­try on the Global Market,” Mr Boateng said.

The event, he said, would provide the opportunity for thought-provoking conversations on relevant issues geared towards the growth and advancement of the Ghanaian beverage industry.

Mr Boateng said conversations at the forum would evolve around the themes of local certifica­tion and global standardisation, consumer influence and market dynamics, and leveraging oppor­tunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area to ensure maximum success on inter­national markets.

“GBA 2022 would also feature two new categories- the Beverage Campaign of the Year and the Indigenous Beverage Brand of the Year to honour deserving beverage companies for their innovation and creativity in the crafting of unique marketing campaigns which have influenced consumer behaviour significantly, and to highlight the transformation which our indigenous beverages have undergone,” he stated.

Mr Boateng said the GBA had contributed significantly to spotlighting compelling beverage brands within the local beverage industry.

“Birthed on the back of the See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Gha­na and Drink Ghana Campaign, the Scheme has over the years not only supported the efforts of government in promoting the local beverage industry, but has gradual­ly gained traction among relevant stakeholders and has grown to become the reference point for identifying beverage companies who are in touch with the ev­er-changing needs of consumers,” Mr Boateng stated.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE