62,794 security personnel to be deployed …to ensure law, order

At least 62,794 security personnel are to be deployed across the country to maintain law and order during and after the December 7, 2020 elections, Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has disclosed.

He said the personnel would be selected from Ghana Police Service, Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana National Fire Service, Immigration Service, and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority.

“All the personnel will be in their regular uniforms, with the exception of officers from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the Bureau of National investigations (BNI) who will remain invisible,” he added.

Mr Oppong-Boanuh who is the Chairman of the National Election Security Taskforce announced these at a press conference in Accra yesterday to address the preparedness of the security agencies for the upcoming elections.

It was attended by the members of the Police Management Board and representatives from sister security agencies.

He said the police had identified 6,178 flashpoints across the country, stating that the police was working in collaboration with other security agencies to prevent violence in such areas.

The IGP said the police had adopted a four- tier approach of static duties of policing ballot at all the 33,367 polling stations and 275 collation centres.

He said patrols, rapid response and standby forces to provide swift action when the need arises, adding that the police was ready in terms of logistic and personnel for the elections.

Mr Oppong-Boanuh stated that the security agencies were working closely with the Electoral Commission (EC) to make planning for the entire process feasible.

“Our priority areas include proving security for the Commissioners, polling stations, collation centres, electoral material, officials, logistics, offices, holding facilities, candidates, voters, observers and reporters,” he added.

Mr Oppong-Boanuh warned that, the security agencies would deal with any person or group of people who would foment trouble during the elections, adding that the police was prepared to deal with election related offences.

The IGP said the Police Administration would deal with any officer who did not act professional during the discharge of his or her duties.

Mr Oppong-Boanuh assured that the security agencies would ensure that the elections were conducted in a peaceful atmosphere.

To address arms proliferation during the elections, the IGP said the police was collaborating with the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons to deal with the issue.

Mr Oppong-Boanuh stated that motorcycles would not be allowed 100 metres to the polling stations.

He said the Police was working with the Judiciary for special courts to deal with electoral related offences.

The IGP advised candidates and supporters not to move from one polling station to another under the guise of monitoring the process, stating that such practice could generate confusion and cause disturbances.

