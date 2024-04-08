6 arrested for staging kidnap of PRESEC student

The police have arrested six persons, including four juveniles, who are all students of Presbyteri­an Boys Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon, Accra, for staging a kidnap incident.

The two adults among the six are Isaac KissiAdjei,also known as “Kofi Black”, and Courage Teiko, alias “Timmy”.

A statement issued and signed by Assistant Commis­sioner of Police (ACP) Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Police Public Affairs, said pre­liminary investigations revealed that one of the juveniles, in an attempt to extort money from his parents in order to enable him travel abroad, conspired with the others to stage the kidnapping.

The police said in the process, the suspects demanded GH¢340,000.00 as ransom from the alleged victim’s parents.

The statement said the investigation further disclosed that the juveniles, together with the two others, succeeded in collecting GH¢20,000.00 of the total ransom demanded.

The police said in accor­dance with best practice, the identities of the juveniles had been withheld, and their parents and guardians had been duly informed as investigations into the incident continued.

