5 remanded for allegedly robbing Chinese woman

Five persons, including a pregnant woman, have been remanded in police custody by the Circuit Court in Accra, for their alleged involvement in the robbery of a Chinese woman.

Prince Anthony Chiobi, IzichukuIgwenagu, Emmanuella Chinwetalu, a pregnant woman, Martin Ahamafula Onwukwa and Godfred Chukuebuka, aka, Caleb, allegedly robbed the woman of GH₵410,000, $8,000, two iPhones, GH₵370,000, GH₵40,000, at Caprice, Accra.

The five have been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, and a sixth accused, Yaw John Darko Ikenna, is said to be at large.

The court presided over by Mrs Susana Eduful did not take their pleas pending further investigations, and adjourned the case to December 28, 2022.

Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Seth Frimpong, opposed bail application because according to him if accused were granted the request, they would hamper investigation.

ASP Emmanuel Haligah, another prosecutor, told the court that the police at the peril of their lives arrested the accused, adding that some of them(accused) were said to belong to a group of robbers, who allegedly travelled to Ghana to rob and leave the country.

According to him, the police received intelligence that Ikenna had sent money to Emmanuella to travel out of the country.

The defence counsel, Edward Nana Asare, prayed the court to grant the accused bail, especially Emmanuella, who was pregnant and needed special care.

The court declined bail, and held that Emmanuella, who appeared to be pregnant, should be provided with basic needs while in custody.

The case of the prosecution was that on December 9, 2022, the Accra Regional Police Command received information that armed men on motorbike had attacked, shot and robbed a Chinese woman of GH₵410,000, $8,000 and two iPhones at Caprice, a suburb of Accra.

The court heard that the Accra Regional Police dispatched police personnel to the scene to ascertain the facts and investigate.

The prosecution said the victim informed the police that the robbers took her GH₵370,000, which she had earlier cashed from the Standard Chartered Bank, West Hills Mall branch, on the day of the incident.

According to the prosecution, the victim said the robbers also took away GH₵40,000 and $8,000 as well as two iPhones (iPhone 11 and 8+).

The prosecution said when the police arrived at the hideout of the robbers at Buduburam, near Kasoa in the Central Region, they (robbers) engaged the police in a shootout, which resulted in the death of Nneji Harrison Ogbona and another suspect. –Myjoyonline.com