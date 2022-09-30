5 reasons to buy the Dyson V15 today

The latest cordless vacuum cleaner from Dyson, doesn’t just clean but also shows you what you’re cleaning

Illuminations? Acoustic Dust Sensing? Anti-tangle hair screw tool? These aren’t terminologies you’re used to hearing when you’re thinking of your next vacuum. But Dyson’s latest cordless vacuum cleaner brings in technology that doesn’t just clean your hope but in fact helps you clean it.

Dyson’s most powerful and intelligent vacuum yet, is capable of detecting, removing, sizing and counting microscopic dust for scientific proof of a deep clean of your home.

Here are five main reasons why you should consider the Dyson V15 Absolute as your next vacuum cleaner.

Immense Power

Developed by a team of 370 engineers globally, these latest vacuums use a Dyson Hyperdymium motor which generates up to 230 air watts of suction and 5-stage filtration captures 99.99% of dust particles down to 0.3 microns for a powerful deep clean.

See the unseen

The Dyson V15 Absolute vacuum comes integrated with an angled beam into the cleaner head, precisely positioned at a 1.5 degree angle, 7.3mm off the ground to create the best contrast between dust and floor so you can see what you need to clean at any time of day or night.

Understanding how you clean

Cleaning your home isn’t just about the actual task but also understanding what you’re cleaning. Dyson knows this, so their engineers set about developing a technology which enables the user to measure the dust it detects and then displays it on an LCD screen for real time scientific proof of a deep clean.

Air Filtration

The Dyson V15 Detect features Dyson’s 5-stage advanced filtration technologies, capturing 99.97% of particles as small as 0.1 microns, to expel cleaner air. Our Dyson cyclone technology is efficient at separating dust and dirt from floors and surfaces and whole machine sealing means this isn’t leaked back into your homes.

Durability

Dyson vacuums have been tested immensely for durability. For example, the vacuums get dropped on a hard floor over 3608 times in testing, so that your vacuum can survive the test of time at your home.

The Dyson V15 Absolute is both powerful and intelligent, giving you, the user, the ultimate reassurance of a more hygienic and cleaner home.

The new Dyson V15 Detect Absolute is now available in the UAE for AED 2,899 and in KSA for SAR 3099. To buy and learn more about the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute, visit here for UAE.

The content presented has been created by TechRadar Middle East in partnership with Dyson Middle East as part of a paid campaign. The article above does not reflect the editorial opinion of TechRadar Middle East.