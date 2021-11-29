5 arrested in connection with Bawku disturbances

At least five persons have been arrested in the Bawku Municipality of the Upper East Region over recent disturbances in the area.

The government on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, imposed a curfew and a ban on smock-wearing in Bawku, following concerns of insecurity.

The Public Relations Officer of the Upper East Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), David Fianko-Okyere, said, the five people arrested over the disturbances would be taken to court in due course.

“We have arrested five people in connection with the chaos. We are interrogating them now and will give an update when we are done with investigations. We arrested them last night and investigations are ongoing,” he said.

On Tuesday, a curfew was imposed on the people in the Bawku Municipality from 4:00 pm to 6:00 am after a shooting incident.

“The imposition of the curfew has been as a result of the threat of insecurity in the communities concerned,” the Minister for the Interior said in a statement.

According to ASP David Fianko-Okyere, the situation in Bawku was currently calm and security personnel had the situation under control.

He urged residents of the area to remain calm as security officials continue to maintain their presence in the area.

“So far, Bawku is calm, and the people are complying with the directives… You are going to see a lot of police and military in town to ensure that we enforce the curfew.”

ASP Fianko-Okyere appealed to the people of Bawku to remain calm, and that once they comply with the laws, nobody would harass them.

He also called on journalists to be circumspect in their reportage on the Bawku situation. – citnewsroom.com