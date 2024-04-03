4th SIPAB conference, exhibition ends in Accra

The fourth edition of the International SIPAB Conference and Exhibition dubbed SIPAB Summit ended on Friday in Accra.

SIPAB is an initiative by the Shout Africa Foundation that seeks to promote economic growth via partnerships and the exchange of ideas and knowledge on business development acumen through networking.

Over the past years, three immensely successful editions of the SIPAB Conference and Exhibition have been held in the vibrant cities including Hamburg, Berlin and Accra.

The two-day conference brought together experts, researchers, policymakers and industry players from around the world to discuss the latest trends and innovations in the field of sustainable industrial processes and biotechnology.

Participants engaged in panel discussions, workshops and networking sessions to exchange ideas and best practices in facilitating mutually beneficial partnerships in agriculture, innovation and technology.

Speaking to the media, the Director of the CSIR Food Research Institute, Professor Charles Tortoe, stated that the aim of the programme was to see how higher value-added products made in Ghana could be marketed and sold within and beyond the borders of Ghana.

Professor Tortoe emphasised the importance of creating sustainable economic opportunities for local producers and entrepreneurs, as well as promoting the growth of the Ghanaian economy through the export of high-quality products.

He also highlighted the need for collaboration between government agencies, private sector partners, and research institutions to support the development and marketing of these products.

“Overall, the goal of the programme is to showcase the potential of Ghanaian products on the global stage and to create a thriving market for locally-made goods.

Mr Raffaele Quarto, the trade counselor from the Delegation of European Union to Ghana called on Ghanaian businesses to explore opportunities on technical assistance and capacity building programs.

He emphasised the importance of taking advantage of these opportunities to boost trade and economic growth in Ghana.

Mr Quarto also highlighted the EU’s commitment to supporting sustainable development in Ghana through various initiatives and partnerships.

He encouraged Ghanaian businesses to engage with the EU delegation and make use of the resources and support available to them.

Jimmy Eko -Acquah, the head of the Shout Africa Foundationsaid the event was a great success due to the collaboration and support of Pan-African Investment UG and Eberswalder University.

“Thank you to these organisations for their dedication and commitment to making a positive impact in the world” he stated.

BY BENEDICTA GYIMAAH FOLLEY