4th Kidi tennis tournament, clinic held

Over 100 children showed up at the fourth edition of the Kidi Tennis Tournament and Clinic held at the Accra Sport Stadium last De­cember.

The children drawn from the Greater Accra and Western regions and ranging between the U-10,12, 14 age catego­ries participated in the competition aimed at training kids in tennis as well as providing a platform for competitive contests.

It was the first time a majority of the kids held the tennis racket and were thought basic drills such as serving, fore­hand, backhand, volley and overhead techniques. They were also guided on racket handling and positioning of the ball.

In a competitive contest, Lisah Ampah wrapped up the U-14 female finals, edging Joy Oriaku 5-4 in an enter­taining duel.

The U-12 female finals was claimed by Geor­gette Nortey who beat Phyllis Kotey 3-1.

Tennis coach, Robert Inkoom expressed satisfaction about the commitment and passion exhibited by the children with a caveat that there was still a long way to go.

He suggested the consistent organisation of such competitions to grow the children’s love for the sport and to keep them sharp.

Coach Inkoom rec­ommended tennis as a sport children should be encouraged to play as it improved visu­al-motor coordination and strengthened the muscles. He added that, it also improved agility, reaction, speed and reflexes.

Winners received medals, souvenirs and an undisclosed amount of money.

BY NANA BENTSI ODURO