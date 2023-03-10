4th Accra City Open slated for March 30

The fourth edition of the Accra City Open Tennis Doubles tournament has been scheduled for Thursday, March 30 at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club.

Organised by the Grandmaster Tennis Events, the championship – the first on the tennis calendar, will end on April 8 with an impressive ceremony to award players that excel.

The Coordinator of the event, Mr Pater Annan, told the Times Sports yesterday that the championship was opened to players in several age categories and promised to be full of fireworks.

In the women’s category, there would be competition for players up to 39 and 40 plus.

The men would compete in matches for ages including 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70 plus.

Other categories include Mixed Doubles for only social players and special events for professionals, semiprofessionals and ladies profes­sionals.

The tournament is supported by the Volta River Authority (VRA), Goil Ghana, SMT, Accra City Hotel, Midwest Construction, St. Michael Fruits Juice, Soul Food Restaurant, Sikkens Ghana, SIC-PLC, GCB Bank and First Atlantic Bank.

