4th Accra City Open Doubles tourney commences today

A 10-day tennis festival will roar off today at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club (ALTC) as tennis players and lovers converge to compete for honours at the 2023 Accra City Open Doubles Championship.

It will be the fourth edition of the championship intro­duced by the Grandmaster Tennis Events four years ago to bring both active and retired players together.

It has been scheduled to end April 8 with an impres­sive awards ceremony at the club.

Organised by the Grand­master Tennis Events, the championship which is the first on the club’s tennis cal­endar will create a platform for both active and retired as well as male and females to compete together.

Mr Peter Annan, Chief Ex­ecutive Officer of Grandmas­ter Events, in an interview yesterday, promised a lot of fireworks at this year’s event.

He disclosed that the competition was opened to women in the age regions of up to 39 and 40 plus.

The men would compete in the age brackets of 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70 plus.

There would also be a Mixed Doubles event for only social players and special events for professionals, semi-professionals and ladies professionals.

The tournament is sup­ported by the Volta River Authority (VRA), Goil Ghana, SMT, Accra City Hotel, Midwest Construction, St. Michael Fruits Juice, Soul Food Restaurant, Sikkens Ghana, SIC-PLC, GCB Bank, Buka Restaurant and First Atlantic Bank.

