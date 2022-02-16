46 TTU students receive training in entrepreneurship

A total of 46 students from different faculties of the Takoradi Technical University (TTU) are undergoing a two-week entrepreneurial skills development training in Takoradi in the Western Region.

The workshop, organised by Duapa Werkspace in collaboration with the Centre for Languages and Liberal Studies (CELLIBS) of TTU, is aimed at reducing the graduate unemployment in the country.

The General Manager, Human Resource and Administration of Duapa Werkspace / Cellibs Innovation Hub, Madam Alberta Brown Orleans, said Duapa was to create an enabling environment for both potential and young entrepreneurs to connect, collaborate and transform business ideas into viable and successful ‘big-time’ enterprises.

She said the partnership between the two bodies was aimed at creating youth employment, providing opportunities for students to give back to the university.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Atuahene Group of Companies, Mr Francis Atuahene, schooled the students on entrepreneurial skills.

Miss Hannah Ninson of the Fashion Department said she hoped to gain more insight and knowledge on entrepreneurship.

Mr Emmanuel Ekow Eshun of the Estate Department said “I would have entrepreneurial mindset and how to set up my own business, especially efforts needed to set up business.”

Franklin Gemegah of the Faculty of Built and Natural Environment said he was looking forward to acquiring knowledge in entrepreneurial management.

FROM PETER GBAMBILA, TAKORADI