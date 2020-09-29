45TH MTN SWAG Awards:Halm, Dorpenyo are Best Rugby players

Seventeen-year-old Anita Halm and Ghana Eagles’ captain Alex Dorpenyo have both been named by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) as the best rugby male and female players for 2019.

Ms Halm, a key member of the Ghana national team, Women Eagles and the captain of Lions Rugby Club, is the youngest player in the Ghana league.

The student of Cape Coast University featured in all international games played by Ghana and crowned the year by leading the Ghana Rugby Women’s Sevens national team, the Ghana Eagles, to win the 2019 Rugby Africa Women’s Challenge trophy in Monastir, Tunisia.

She is considered a special athlete because she doubles playing rugby and taekwondo, combining with higher education.

Male counterpart and captain of Ghana’s Eagles, Dorpenyo beat strong competition to become the 2019 SWAG Rugby Player of the Year.

Playing for Conquerors SC, Dorpenyo was instrumental in Ghana’s participation in the rugby qualifiers for the Olympic Games and the Africa Rugby Sevens Championship.

He led the Ghana Rugby Eagles Men’s Sevens team to win the 2019 Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens trophy in Brakpan-South Africa.

The 45th SWAG MTN Awards will be held at the splash Alisa Hotel on Saturday October 10, with the Chief Justice of Ghana expected to grace the event.

SWAG Awards, the longest running award scheme in Ghana, rewards top performing sportsmen and women over the years, and recognises the efforts of persons involved in sports development. – www.swagghana.com