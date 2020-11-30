News

40-ft container, car crash kills 2 in T’adi

November 30, 2020
Two persons died in a fatal crash on the Vodafone intersection on the Paa Grant- Kwame Nkrumah highway in Takoradi, on Friday evening.
The incident, according to the police, occurred when a 40-foot container loaded with cocoa beans over-turned and crushed them.
The body of the deceased, Eric Pamford Peters, 32 and Ama Ampomah, 27, had been deposited at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital awaiting post-mortem examination.
Meanwhile, the driver, Emmanuel Kwaku Adu, has been arrested to assist the police in their investigations
The Western Regional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department, Chief Superintendent Richard Appiah, told the Ghanaian Times that at about 9.20 p.m, on Friday, November 27, Peters, with Ama Ampomah as his passenger, was driving Daewoo Matrix with the registration number WR 1049-19, from Paa Grant roundabout towards the Kwame Nkrumah roundabout.
On reaching the Vodafone intersection, a DAF truck, with registration number GT 5953-20 carrying a 40-foot container loaded with cocoa and being driven by Emmanuel Kwaku Adu, 32, from the opposite direction veered off his lane and climbed the median to the lane of the Matrix vehicle.
The container, he explained, detached from the truck and crushed the Matrix vehicle.
“The deceased were trapped in the car but with the help of the Fire Service and road safety recovery truck, they were removed and sent to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital, where they died, ” Chief Supt Appiah told Ghanaian Times.
He added that the two vehicles had been towed to the Regional MTTD yard for testing.

FROM CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE, TAKORADI

