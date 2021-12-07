4 Konongo Odumase SHS students granted bail in alleged murder case

Four of the five students of the Konongo Odumase Senior High School standing trial for the alleged murder of a colleague student of the School, have been discharged by the Konongo District Court.

They were charged with the abetment of the offence of murder, though have been discharged, and would now serve as witnesses in the matter.

But, the prime suspect, provisionally charged with murder has, however, been remanded into the juvenile detention centre at Juaso, after the Attorney General established a prima facie case against him.

The court presided over by Ms Joyce Bamfo, also directed the Ghana Education Service to reintegrate the juveniles into school.

But, headteacher of KOSS, Benjamin Kwaku Baah, in an interview said the safety of the students was not guaranteed, hence, there would be the need to relocate them to another school.

Ashanti Regional Police Prosecutor, Chief Superintendent Kofi Blagodzie, said the advise came from the Attorney General.

The case would be moved to the High Court in Kumasi in the next adjourned date which falls on Monday December 13, 2022.

At the third appearance, the lawyer for the students, Richard Nyarko, took on the Ghana Police Service for publishing the details of the juveniles on their official facebook page, an act he described as a breach of the juvenile justice act.

Earlier, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Adu Agyemang Duah,Konongo Municipal Police Commander, said on the day of the incident, the students had closed from prep at about 8:30pm.

He claimed that the five students conspired to go to the House Three dormitory to bully the first year students.

In the course of that, the prime suspect slapped one of the students which compelled deceased to prevent him from engaging in any brawl.

DSP Agyemang claimed that, that infuriated prime suspect who pulled out a kitchen knife from his pocket and stabbed the deceased in the lower left abdomen.

He said the deceased bled profusely and was pronounced dead on arrival at the Konongo Goverment Hospital, but the body was deposited at the Yawkwei mortuary.

The police said the kitchen knife had been retrieved from the prime suspect for evidence.



FROM KINGSLEY E.HOPE, KUMASI