4 illegal chainsaw operators escape deat

Four illegal chainsaw operators, escaped death when unidentified young men, allegedly attacked them in the Bosomkese Forest Reserve, at Dwenase, in the Tano North Mu­nicipality of the Ahafo Region.

The group, numbering about 10, attacked the illegal chain saw operators, seized their machines and motorcycles and allegedly poured petrol on them, in an at­tempt to set their victims ablaze in the forest reserve.

The incident occurred when the operators were purported­ly felling lumber in the forest, which stretches from Dwenase to Ntotroso in the Asutifi North District of the region, on Thurs­day.

An eyewitness told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that some of the attackers rescued the chain­saw operators.

However, the GNA gathered that two of the victims, Ebenezer Konadu, and Abdul Rahman, said to be in critical condition, had been referred from the Du­ayaw-Nkwanta St John of God Hospital to the Kumasi Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The other two, yet to be iden­tified, who suffered burns, have also been treated and discharged.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) John Kusorgbor, the Tano North Divisional Police Commander, confirmed the story to the GNA, saying the police had commenced investigations into the case, and that no arrest had so far been made.

He said the police were yet to contact the Forestry Commission in the area to ascertain whether the victims were operating in the forest illegally.

ACP Kusorgbor condemned the attempted arson on the victims, and advised the people not to be lawless, but to report alleged incidences of crime to the police for enforcement of the law.