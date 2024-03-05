4 die of meningitis in Upper West Region

Four people have died from Meningitis in the Upper West Region, in the last two months.

The victims were part of 18 confirmed meningitis cases, in the region in January and February, this year.

According to Upper West Regional Deputy Director, Public Health, Dr Collins Boateng Dan­quah, one death each was recorded in the Nandom, Wa West, Jirapa and Nadowli-Kaleo Districts.

In an interview at Wa on Friday, Dr Danquah said the cases were confirmed at the Wa, Nan­dom and Jirapa Municipalities, as well as the Wa West and Nadwo­li-Kaleo Districts.

He explained that meningitis is the inflammation of the meningeal layer of the brain, caused either by a virus or a bacterium, and said the region mostly recorded the bacte­rial meningitis with prevalence in streptococcus pneumoniae.

“Out of the 18 confirmed cas­es, 17 of them were diagnosed as streptococcus meningitis, which is not very deadly, but spreads really fast, and the remaining one was diagnosed as Neisseria meningiti­des,”Dr Danquah explained.

He said although the region was a meningitis zone, it has not yet experienced an outbreak.

Dr Danquah said the Regional Health Directorate had stepped up education on the disease, and en­couraged the people to reportcases early to health centresand adhere to preventive measures.

He announced that the Upper West Regional Hospital received a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machine, in October last year, to enable authorities confirm suspect­ed meningitis cases.

Dr Danquah gave the assur­ance that the hospital had received enough medication for treatment of infected persons, and for prophylaxis for relatives, who had come into contact with infected persons.

He said “we are educating the public to sleepin well-ventilated roomsand avoid overcrowding as the disease thrives very well in heat. They should wear nose masks in dusty environment to avoid infection and to report early to a health facility when they feel unwell for early diagnosis. Children should reduce outdoor activities.”

