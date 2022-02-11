4-day funeral for former Aviation Minister begins in Accra

The first leg of a four-day funeral for the late Joseph Kofi Adda, a former Minister of Aviation and Member of Parliament (MP) for Navrongo Central in the Upper East Region, was yesterday held at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

Mourners, mainly sporting black, including government representatives, family, friends, and associates attended the three-hour pre-burial service to bid farewell to the late former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources.

The late politician would be interred at Pungu-Navro in Navrongo in the Upper East Region, where burial mass, final funeral rites and thanksgiving service would be held over the weekend.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led the long list of mourners, which included the Vice President, DrMahamuduBawumia; First Lady, Rebecca Akufo- Addo; the Chief of Staff, AkosuaFrema Osei-Opare; Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo-Maafo; Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu; former MPs, Ministers, politicians, traditional and religious leaders and envoys.

Renditions of solemn songs from the Police Band and other musical groups set and sustained an atmosphere of somberness for the service, marked by filing past of the remains, wreath laying, and tribute reading.

Tears swelled up in the eyes of many mourners when Justin, his son, broke down and cried after uttering the first few words of his tribute. His sister, Allison, consoled him and read the remaining text.

Referring to his father as “old boy” and “senior brother,” Justin, in the tribute, recalled how people thought they were siblings because of the open and frank discussions they had.

“I will miss our conversations, especially when we butt heads on opposing views. Well done! Love you lots! Please do not butt too many heads up there. Heaven just gained a great father, brother, uncle, Christian and statesman!” it read in part.

Allison, in a poetic tribute delivered earlier amidst singing and imitation of some of her father’s mannerisms, reminisced the memorable moments spent with her father until his last moments.

“They say that love is when hearts beat as one, but even though yours has gone still, mine, ours, continue to beat for you,” she said.

The Transport Minister, KwakuAsiamah, who read the tribute by the government, said throughout the deceased’s political journey, he attracted respect from both sides of parliament because they knew him as a peace maker, embodiment of intelligence, wisdom and humility.

“Let us reflect on his life and contribution to the development and democracy of our dear nation and resolve as individuals to tread the path of dedication and commitment towards nation building and patriotism in our endeavours. Ghana is grateful for your service in various capacities,” he said.

In a brief sermon, Very Rev. Fr Dr Ebenezer Akesseh of the Christ the King Catholic Church, Cantonments, urged all sympathisers to lead good lives that would make an impact on others as it was in the fate of all men to die.

The late Adda, a financial economist and management consultant by profession, was born in Navrongo on April 22, 1956. He first became a legislator in 2003 after winning the by-election on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He retained the Navrongo Central seat in the 2004 and 2008 elections; lost it in 2012, recaptured it in 2016 and failed to win the party’s primaries in 2020 in his bid to return to parliament.

He served as Manpower Development Minister in 2005 and Energy Minister under the Kufuor Administration in 2006. Under President Akufo-Addo, he was a Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources and Aviation Minister.

BY JONATHAN DONKOR AND SAMUEL G. ODURO