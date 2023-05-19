4 bowlers off to South Africa for Arnold Classic championship

Team of bowlers of the Ghana Bowling Federation (GBF) left Accra yesterday to South Africa to participate in the Arnold Classic Bowling Championship.

The championship, according to Mr Charles O. Amofa, President of the federation, was scheduled to take place in Johannesburg, South Africa, starting today to May 21.

Ghana’s team was made up of Festus Annan, Emmanuel Akpabli, Warrant Of­ficer II Patricia Asantewaa Osei and Petty Officer Philine Dede Osson.

They are expected to compete with bowlers from other countries at the event.

Team Ghana participated in a similar event in South Africa in February and won a medal.

The team was seen off at the airport by members of the federa­tion including Mr George Bankole and Mr Kwame Baa Mensa.

The team is expected back home on Monday, May 22.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER