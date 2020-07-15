Hot!News

39 FDA staff test positive for COVID-19

July 15, 2020
Mrs Mimi Delese speaking at the programme

Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) had recorded 39 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) after conducting a mass testing for its staff.

Out of the number, 38 had fully recovered, whilst the remaining one is said to be responding to treatment.

 This  was  contained in the  press  statement  signed by the  head of  Communications and  Public Education, James Lartey and  copied to the Ghanaian Times  on Monday in Accra. 

According  to the  statement,  all  450 workers were  tested, including the  Chief  Executive  Officer (CEO), Delese Mimi Darko and all top management from  its  head office at Tema and KIA offices  as well as its laboratory.

It  said, “all 39  staff  were asked to go into self-quarantine and those who were in close proximity  to them  were also asked  to do  same  and were provided with the necessary logistics to do so.”

The FDA said it  had since reduced its  staff  strength  to 25 per cent with the rest of the  staff working from  home as  well as initiating a shift  system at its offices.

“All staff  are provided with  nose masks as well as sanitisers and  washing stations  are placed  at every  entrance, in addition  to this,  compulsory  temperature  checks  and enforcement  of the “No Mask No Entry” rule are conducted  for every  person before  they are granted  access into our offices,” the FDA said.

The Authority assured the general public it would continue  to  effectively  execute its mandate  as a regulatory  agency  to register and enforce  the importation,  manufacture, distribution  and sale of safe and quality products,  and  other medical  devices,  which were needed for the  fight against COVID-19.

“The FDA  still holds fast  to our  motto which says, “your well-being, our priority” , and  as such  has from   the  very inception  of this pandemic created  a in-house COVID-19  committee tasked  with the responsibility  of ensuring  the welfare of FDA staff  as well as  its clients  nationwide, with respect  to measures  put in place  for the prevention  and protection against COVID-19.”

BY TIMES REPORTER

