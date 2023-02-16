372,780 students placed under CSSPS

The Ghana Education Ser­vice has released this year’s Computerised School Se­lection Placement System (CSSPS) with 372, 780 students automatical­ly placed in at least one school of their choice.

The figure represents 69.24 per cent of the total number of 538,399 students who qualified for admission to Senior High School for 2023/24 academic year.

However, the remaining 165, 619 representing 30.76 per cent of the students who qualified are expect­ed to undertake self-placement to secure a school.

• Dr Nkansah (middle) addressing the media

Addressing a joint news con­ference of the Ghana Education Service and the Technical Voca­tion Education Training (TVET) Service in Accra yesterday, the Director-General of the GES, Dr Eric Nkansah, said following the West Africa Examination Council’s release of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results for 2023, the service took delivery of the data and started with the placement.

He said in all 547,329 candidates took part in the examination out of which 538,399 candidates quali­fied to be placed. Out of the figure 372,780 were placed automatically in one of their choice schools, while the remaining 165,619 could not be matched with any of their choice schools.

“All such students are, therefore to do self-placement to select from available schools,” he emphasised.

Outlining the steps by which parents and students could access the placement platform, Dr Nk­ansah said students were to obtain a placement pin code from any approved vendor, after which they would have to log onto the site www.cssps.gov.gh and enter their index numbers.

He said the index number of 10- digit would have to end with the number 22 as the year of comple­tion after which the details of the pin code must be entered.

After that one would have to click on submit and wait for placement to show up, print the form and the visit the school of placement to begin the admission processes, he said.

On self-placement, Dr Nkan­sah said candidates who were not matched with any of their choice schools automatically would be redirected to the self-placement portal, from which they would have to select a school by provid­ing information on their region of preference, residential preference, school and programme of choice after which they would have to click, submit and then print out the forms before going to the school to commence with the admission process.

The Director-General noted that schools selected on the self-place­ment portal could be changed as many times as a candidate would wish on the portal until he or she was enrolled in a school of choice.

He said per the 2023 academic calendar, the first years were to report to school on February 20, and begin with their registration and commence academic work.

Dr Nkansah said to reduce the stress of parents a grievance solution centres had been set up at all the regional education offices, however, at the national level, the solution centre would be set up at the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) Hall at Adab­raka.

He assured that a number of mechanisms had been put in place to guide the integrity of the CSSPS and urged parents and guardians to be alert of unscrupulous individ­uals who might approach them to pay monies for their wards to be placed in particular schools.

“Such persons are to be imme­diately reported to the police or GES,” he advised.

Dr Nkansah also advised school heads to strictly stick to the approved prospectus, stressing that the prospectus was similar for all schools, as such parents by comparison could easily tell if what had been given to them were the approved ones.

BY CLIFF EKUFUL