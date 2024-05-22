344 students graduate from Pentecost University

Pentecost University (PU) has graduated 344 students for the 2023/2024 academic year at the second batch of its 15th congregation held in Accra last weekend.

They were awarded Certificates, Post Graduate and Bachelor qualifications across various faculties, including Business Administration, Health and Allied Sciences, Engineering, Science and Computing, and the Pentecost School of Theology and Mission.

A section of the graduating students

The Vice Chancellor of the University (VC), Professor Kwabena Agyapong-Kodua in his address, expressed profound gratitude to God Almighty for His grace and to the university community for their unwavering support during his four-year term.

He remarked on the unique vision of PU which emphasises on research, skills development, integrity, and biblical values that has led to the recognition of the university as the best with Christian values and ethics.

As his four-year term comes to an end, he recounted the significant achievements during the period, including the training and inauguration of 464 Church of Pentecost (CoP) Ministers, the introduction of Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Theology programmes, and extensive Elders’ Training and Ministerial Wives’ programmes.

The VC said the University moved a step further in research when it secured a four-year European Commission (EC) grant totaling €2.69 million (GH₵‎33.27 million).

According to him, the grant, awarded to a consortium of five globally recognised technology, research and educational institutions including Pentecost University, focused on research areas such as AI, Cyber-Physical Systems, Robotics, Laser Technologies, and Lifecycle modeling for electric vehicle manufacturing.

Furthermore, he highlighted the university’s expanded international collaborations, hosting major conferences, and witnessing staff promotions and achievements, demonstrating its commitment to academic excellence and global impact.

PU Graduation… Prof. Agyemang addressing graduants

Looking forward, the Prof Agyapong-Kodua outlined plans to introduce a compulsory moral and national development curriculum to enhance training programmes, complete infrastructure projects, and continue producing graduates of integrity and high skills.

The Council Chairman of the university, Professor William Otoo Ellis in his address congratulated the graduating class, with a call to shine bright and make the university proud as they embark on their respective journeys.

He encouraged the students to continue working hard for potential impact on their communities and beyond, saying “The knowledge acquired here is the courage to help solve problems and bring change to the communities and the nations.”

Some graduating students were honoured, with Perpetual Osei Tutu, a Bachelor of Science (BSc) student in Logistics and Supply Chain Management, receiving the Special Departments Award and also emerging as the overall Best Graduating Student.

In a valedictory speech read on behalf of the graduating students, Perpetual Osei Tutu commended the institution for providing a nurturing environment that fosters determination, self-confidence, and practical skills essential for success in the professional world.

She encouraged her fellow graduates to utilise their knowledge and skills to make a positive impact on society, adding that “We do not need magic to change the world. We carry all the power we need inside ourselves.”

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG