300 Teacher Mante residents go through free health screening

About 300 residents of Teacher Mante in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region yesterday received free health screening on diabetes to deepen the fight against diabetes.

The exercise, organised by the Lions Club, a subsidiary of the Association of Lions Club International, in collaboration with Frankel Foundation was to create awareness on diabetes.

The participating Lions Clubs were Accra Metro, Accra Pheonix, Achimota Golf and Nsawam Hill.

Diabetes mellitus, commonly known as diabetes, is a metabolic disease that causes high blood sugar. The hormone insulin moves sugar from blood into the cells to be stored or used for energy. With diabetes, your body either doesn’t make enough insulin or cannot effectively use the insulin it does make.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times, Mr Teddy Addi Safori, Member of Parliament for the area who also a member of the club said the exercise was aimed at improving the health conditions of the people so they remained productive to enhance the development of the community.

He said growth in the area could not accelerate if the health of residents were not good adding that quality health was essential to the progress of every community.

MrAddiSaforiemphasised on the need for people to know their health status especially diabetes for early diagnosis hence called on the youth to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

He therefore commended the club for assisting his constituents when he asked for partnership.

President of the club, Dr Afia Nyarko Boakye said the gesture formed part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS) to serve deprived communities.

She pledged her outfit support to offer assistance to such communities and beyond as records showed that there were millions of people globally at risk of diabetes.

“There is the need to encourage people to get checked to avoid further damages,” she said.

She described the collaboration as a good course saying that, people were walking with diabetes unaware.

Dr Kobby Dzakpasu from Korle Bu said, there were types of diabetes and that there were general symptoms of increased hunger and thirst, weight loss, frequent urination, blurry vision, extreme fatigue and sore that do not heal that cut across all diabetes.

He said the earlier you got diagnosed with diabetes, the sooner you could start treatment.

He advised the public to discuss potential diabetes risks with a doctor and if you were at risk have your blood sugar tested and follow doctor’s advice for managing the blood sugar.

Some residents who spoke to the paper commended the club for the initiative, and appealed to benevolent organisations and philanthropists to emulate the example.

