30 Queen mothers undergo skill training in liquid soap production

A total of 30 queen mothers of the Queen Mothers Foundation (QMF), Ghana, an NGO, have been given a day’s entrepreneurial skills training to enable them to become self-reliant.

The one-day intensive skills training in liquid soap and parazone preparation was organised by Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) in Accra on Friday.

The Chief Executive Officer of GEA, Mrs Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, said the training was to empower the queen mothers to become employed and economically independent.

She said it formed part of GEA’s initiatives to equip women with employable skills that will make them self-reliant.

“We’re mandated to support and strengthen SMEs. Over the past two years we‘ve been providing business training, entrepre­neurship training, access to financing and also skills training to the less privileged to enable them build up to become self-reliant,” she added.

Mrs Yankey-Ayeh said GEA would monitor the beneficiaries to ensure that the skills acquired were properly utilised for societal growth.

She urged the beneficia­ries to make good use of the knowledge and skills ob­tained to derive the needed benefit from it to contribute to enhancing the develop­ment of their communities.

The President of the QMF, Nana Ama Serwaa Bonsu, lauded GEA for the initiative, saying it would bring positive change into the lives of the queen moth­ers and their communities.

She indicated that one ma­jor problem they faced after they had undergone a live­lihood empowerment skills training was start-up capital, and called on government and other organisations to support them in that regard.

Nana Serwaa Bonsu, also queen mother of Offin­so Kyeraa in the Ashanti Region, thus called on the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity offered them to benefit their communities.

BY VIVIAN ARTHUR