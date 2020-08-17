30 players commence Black Maidens camp

Thirty players of the national U-19 female team, the Black Maidens, commenced camping on Friday at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Head Coach Baba Nuhu will prepare the 30 players for the 2020 FIFA U-17 World Cup final round qualifier against Nigeria.



The Maidens are expected to face rivals Nigeria in October/November in a penultimate qualifier to represent Africa at the World Cup slated for India in 2021.



The Maidens got to this stage after humiliating Liberia 10-0 on aggregate.

The full squad announced by the Head Coach includes Goalkeepers: Ahamadu Amina – FC Savanah, Ziblim Farihana – Bagabaga Ladies and Amponsah Mary – Valued Girls.



The defenders are Atinga Sandra – Kumasi Sports Academy; Seidu Faiza – Northern Ladies; Achiaa Anasthesia – Sea Lions; Yahaya Asana – Bagabaga Ladies; Fuseini Zulaiha – Pearlpia Ladies; Opoku Abena Anoma – Ampem Darkoa Ladies; Aniwaa Luiza – Police Ladies; Yakubu Ayisha – Pearlpia Ladies and Mintah Sarfoah Linda – Prisons Ladies.



The midfielders are Acheampong Elshadai – Kumasi Sports Academy; Alhassan Basira – Pearlpia Ladies; Oppong Elizabeth – Samaria Ladies; Sarpong Elizabeth – Fabulous Ladies; Twum Tracy – Ampem Darkoa Ladies; Fodu Bless Matilda – Ideal Ladies, Akaheeh Doris – Northern Ladies and Alexia Ahoma- Holy Royals Ladies.



Wingers: Owusu Mavis – Ampem Darkoa Ladies; Agyemang Constance Serwaa – Halifax Ladies; Mafia Nyame – Rock Ladies and Aguadze Juanita – Police Ladies.



Attackers: Abdulai Salamatu – Bagabaga Ladies; Amponsah Ophelia Serwaa – Ampem Darkoa Ladies; Sarpong Alice – Sea Lions; Dejean Kubura – Zicom Stars Ladies; Abrafi Sarah – Dreams Ladies and Aoyem Georgina Aisha – Army Ladies.

In another development, Coach of the national U-20 female team, Yussif Basigi has invited 31 players to camp to resume preparations for the 2020 FIFA U-20 World Cup qualifying matches.

The team reported to the Superannuation Hostel in Cape Coast on Friday, August 14, 2020 to begin preparations for the qualifiers.



The Black Princesses will take on Guinea Bissau on Friday, September 4 in an away encounter before meeting in a week’s time for the return match.



Goalkeepers: Grace Banwaa – Hasaacas Ladies, Barikisu Ishahaku- Northern Ladies; Selina Abalansa – Soccer Intellectual;, Cynthia Kolan – Pearlpia Ladies; Kerrie McCarthy- Kumasi Sports Academy.



Defenders: Justice Tweneboa – Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Cecelia Hagan – Sea Lions, Queenabel Ankrah – Hasaacas Ladies, Tedina Sekyere- Dreamz Ladies, Faustina Aidoo -Halifax Ladies, Sophia Dadzie- Sea Lions, Nina Norshie – Valued Girls, Diana Antwi – Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Blessing Shine Agbomadzi- Sea Lions and Lauratu Issaka – Mfantsiman Ladies.



Midfielders: Patience Kundok-Peterson- Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Grace Acheampong – Ashtown Ladies, Fuseina Mumuni – PearlPia Ladies, Evelyn Badu – Hasaacas Ladies, Comfort Yeboah – Soccer Intellectuals, Joyce Larbi – Kumasi Sports Academy and Suzzy Dede Teye – Ladystrikers.



Attackers; Milot Abena Pokua – Hasaacas Ladies, Mukarama Abdulai – Northern Ladies, Abdul Rahman Barikisu – PearlPia Ladies, Faustina Akpo- Halifax Ladies, Doris Boaduwaa – Hasaacas Ladies, Sandra Owusu Ansah – Zouch Mosbec FC, Rahama Jafar – Northern Ladies, Rafia Kulchire Alhassan – Hasaacas Ladies and Abigail Tutuwaa – Prisons Ladies.





The FA announced that by the safety protocols put in place, all players, technical staff and essential service providers would go through the mandatory COVID-19 test upon arrival in camp.

