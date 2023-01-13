30 OMCs land in trouble …as NPA revokes licences for non-compliance with rules, regulations

The National Pe­troleum Authority (NPA) has revoked the licences of 30 Oil Market­ing Companies (OMCs) for non-compliance with the rules and regulations of the Authority on the acquisition and maintenance of the licenses partic­ularly, non-payment of licence fees and non-compliance of the terms and conditions of the licence.The NPA named the affected compa­nies as Abagurugu Oil Company Limited; Apex Petroleum Ghana Limited; Avos Oil Company Limit­ed; Best Petroleum Limited; Bisvel Petroleum Services; Capstone Oil Limited; Deep Petroleum Limited; Deliman & Company Ltd.; Glee Oil Limited, and Golden Petroleum Limited.

According to a statement by the authority the other affected com­panies include Green Petroleum Limited; Hak Oil Company Lim­ited; Havilah Oil Ghana Limited; Hossana Oil Company Limited; Jas Petroleum Limited; Lilygold Ener­gy Resources Limited; M3 Global Company Limited; Maiga & Hhm Company Limited; Mba Global Pe­troleum Limited, and Peta Energy Limited.

It named the rest as Petro Afrique Ghana Limited; Precious Energy Ghana Limited; Q8 Oil (Gh.) Company Limited; Rigworld Petroleum Services Limited; Royal Roses Oil Company Limited; Titan Petroleum Limited; Union Oil Ghana Limited; Universal Oil Company Limited; Warren Oil Company Limited, and Zoe Petro­leum Limited.

“At an earlier meeting with the Board members of the Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AO­MCs), the Chief Executive of the NPA, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, cautioned that the authority would not hesitate to revoke the licenses of industry players who continually flout the rules,” the NPA statement copied the Ghanaian Times stated.

It noted that Dr Abdul-Hamid indicated that over the years, the NPA had been lenient with in­dustry players who flout the rules, which had given opportunity for many more to flout the rules with impunity.

“We cannot all be in a conspiracy to run down our country and yet turn round and blame the govern­ment for what goes wrong,” Dr Abdul-Hamid said at the meeting with Board members.

He told the oil marketers that it was in their own interest that the market was regulated properly, be­cause if the industry collapses their businesses would collapse.

Meanwhile, per the documents available to the Ghanaian Times, the NPA under the National Petroleum Act, Act 2005, Act 691 requires that a petroleum filling station, should occupy a plot of land measuring 70 feet by 100 feet, a canopy at pump island, oil interceptor and forecourt that is paved with cement, history of the company operating activities over the past five years and meeting the requirements of the Environmen­tal Protection Agency.

BY TIMES REPORTER