3 varsities awarded Presidential Charter… can award own certificate, degrees to students

The Methodist University College, Presbyterian University College and Catholic University College are now fully-fledged universities to award own certificates and degrees to students.

They are now to be called the Methodist University, Presbyterian University and the Catholic University.

The three institutions were awarded Presidential Charter at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday, having satisfied all the requirements of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, under the new Education Regulatory Bodies Act 2020 (Act 1023).

They have demonstrated their readiness to operate as fully-fledged tertiary education institution by undergoing rigorous accreditation requirements, including creating proper governance structures and improved quality of teaching and research.

The universities have also met the financial, teaching, and other requirements under the Act to operate as fully fledged universities.

The three universities have become the fourth, fifth and sixth private tertiary education institutions to be granted Presidential Charter under the current administration, following Ashesi University in 2018, and All Nations University and Pentecost University in 2020.

Granting the charter, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, said the decision to elevate the status of the three institutions was based on the satisfactory recommendation from the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission.

“They are all considered to be in a good position to manage their affairs as fully-fledged tertiary education institutes. Indeed, they have been able to establish structures which will enable their respective institutions to forge ahead with minimum supervision in the management of their academic programmes.”

“Additionally, they have improved and developed their respective infrastructure which allows for further expansion in the next five years,” he said.

Having applauded the three universities on the new status, the President reminded the managements of the institutions of his power to revoke or amend the provisions of the charter if the decision was in the best interest of tertiary education in the country.

President Akufo-Addo pointed out the government’s commitment to closely monitor the institutions especially in areas of concerns outlined by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission.

“As chartered institutions, I urge them to continue to improve and introduce more innovative programmes and courses that will equip their students with the requisite skills and competencies needed to develop our country.

“Continue to carve niche areas for yourselves to help you differentiate yourselves from other tertiary education institutions,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo reiterated his administration’s commitment to partner faith-based organisations to improve education, healthcare, social welfare and financial development of the country.

